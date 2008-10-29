Microsoft Doubles Reward For Teen That Ran Away After His Parents Pilfered His 360

A word of caution to parents: taking away you child's beloved gadget as a form of punishment may seem like tough love, but it can backfire in a big way. Consider the case of a 15-year old Canadian teenager that ran away from home after his parents took away his Call of Duty 4 gaming privileges. The child has been missing since October 13th and Microsoft has decided to double the current reward of C$25,000 ($US19,400) for any information that leads to his return.

Microsoft may also be handing over information about who he might have been playing with online before the incident. I know we are talking about a 15-year old kid here, but I'm sure this will spark some debate about whether or not gaming addiction is a problem that should be taken seriously. [Reuters]