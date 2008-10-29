How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Microsoft Doubles Reward For Teen That Ran Away After His Parents Pilfered His 360

A word of caution to parents: taking away you child's beloved gadget as a form of punishment may seem like tough love, but it can backfire in a big way. Consider the case of a 15-year old Canadian teenager that ran away from home after his parents took away his Call of Duty 4 gaming privileges. The child has been missing since October 13th and Microsoft has decided to double the current reward of C$25,000 ($US19,400) for any information that leads to his return.

Microsoft may also be handing over information about who he might have been playing with online before the incident. I know we are talking about a 15-year old kid here, but I'm sure this will spark some debate about whether or not gaming addiction is a problem that should be taken seriously. [Reuters]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
coronavirus covid-19 vodka-is-not-hand-sanitizer

Tito's Spent All Day Tweeting That Vodka Is Not Hand Sanitiser

Tito’s, the reasonably-priced Texas vodka brand with a lively Twitter presence, has sent 11 tweets over the past 24 hours clarifying that, no, its beverage does not meet the CDC’s recommended minimum alcohol content for hand sanitizer. Contrary to what various Twitter users apparently believe.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles