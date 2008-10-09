Micro-Max is 19 Tools in the Palm of Your Hand

Like a useful little Autobot, the Micro-Max tool transforms into not just two or three, but nineteen different doohickeys for you to use. Included within its moving parts are six types of screwdrivers, two hex wrenches, a bottle opener, pliers, a file, and wire tools. If you're a DIY enthusiast, or just like really tiny and complicated things, the Micro-Max is $US13 off of ThinkGeek. [Think Geek via Random Good Stuff]