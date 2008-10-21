Metal Bar to Serve Space Cocktails at Home, Travel to the Future

How much do I like this home metal bar, this beautiful sculpture/unidentified drinking object created by architect Zaha Hadid for London's Home House? Let me count the ways:
1. Manhattan:
2 oz blended whiskey
1/2 oz sweet vermouth
1/2 oz dry vermouth
1 dash bitters
Stir with ice, strain, add cherry.
2. Margarita:
3 oz tequila
2 oz triple sec
1 oz fresh lime juice
Shake with ice, strain.
3. Dry Martini:
1 2/3 oz gin
1/3 oz dry vermouth
Stir with ice, strain, add olive.
4. Caipirinha:
Crushed lime and sugar to taste
Crushed Ice
Cachaça
Mix in glass.
I can keep on going, but I have a date. With a glass. [IHT via dvice]