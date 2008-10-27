Mercedes Formula Zero Envisions Eco-Friendly Green Racing in 2025

The Formula Zero racecar, pictured above in all its conceptual glory, is the Mercedes-Benz take on racing in the year 2025. Designed by the Mercedes-Benz Advanced Design Centre of North America, the car aims to mash together the "the thrill of Formula One, the track dynamics of the bobsled or luge, and the grace and efficiency of yacht racing." As you can see from the obvious sail, there's also a great deal of wind power and energy efficiency present in the design. In 2025, racing teams are allocated a set amount of stored energy, which team and drivers must manage to win the race. Winners are determined not only by elapsed time, but also on their team's energy efficiency factor. An outrageously detailed explainer of this futuristic racing world, complete with clear glass race tracks, lies below.

Mercedes-Benz Formula Zero

Mercedes-Benz Advanced Design Centre of North America

Luxury racing arrives in the Formula Zero Racer by incorporating the thrill of Formula One, the track dynamics of the bobsled or luge, and the grace and efficiency of yacht racing.

Reminiscent of the Mercedes Benz racing heritage of the 1930's, the Formula Zero Racer is loaded with technology designed to extract the maximum thrust from the electric hub motors, aero-efficient solar skin and high-tech rigid sail.

Each team is allocated the same amount of stored energy and it is left to the teams and drivers to manage the variables to win the race. The winner is determined by total elapsed time combined with the energy efficiency factor.

Spectators at the Mercedes Benz Formula Zero racing Series are treated to a new dimension of racing as the transparent track is visible from all perspectives - even from below!

Designers:

Alan Barrington

George Yoo

Kevin Verduyn