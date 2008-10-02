MCV: New DS Announced Tomorrow

MCV, a respected gaming news publication out of the UK, has stated "according to [an]impeccable source in Japan" that "Nintendo will announce a new, updated version of its DS console at a press conference tomorrow morning." They cite the exact time of the conference to run at 5AM UK, or late tonight/early morning for Americans. Given the short timetable on this rumour, we'll know either way soon enough. But it's possibly that Nintendo wants to announce the products before any more leaks occur. [MCV]