How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

McDonalds Rolling Out Free Wi-Fi Across The Country

Mcdonalds Wi-Fi.gifI haven't eaten at McDonalds since July 2001. Let's just say a Quarter Pounder meal didn't agree with me for a few days. And while I probably still wouldn't eat there, I might just start going into their "restaurants" to hang out like a 16 year old on school holidays (it's the place to be, apparently) so I can start using their new free Wi-Fi networks.

While a number of McDonalds "restaurants" have had free Wi-Fi supplied by Telstra for a while now, they're now planning on rolling out their own networks across a majority of their stores across the country. The rollout has already begun in NSW and the ACT, and will progress across the other states, with an expected completion date of late February 2009.

There's no fudging around with logins or any need to actually buy anything (phew!), but there is a 50MB data limit, so no bittorrent for you. Hopefully we'll see all the other fast food stores join McDonalds on the free Wi-Fi bandwagon.

[Free Wi-Fi - Thanks Nathan!]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
android bring-on-the-foldables concept-phones consumer-tech feature first-look flexible-displays foldables smartphones tcl

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles