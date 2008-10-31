McCain Campaign Pulls Out of Tech Debate, Apologises With a Telegram

After weeks of wrangling, Wired had finally gotten commitments from high-level surrogates from both the Obama and McCain campaigns to participate in a debate about technology yesterday afternoon. So how did it go? It didn't. The McCain campaign cancelled a few hours before the event, with no plans to reschedule. While McCain's personal indifference to technology , difficult-to-defend tech policies, personal vendettas and general oldness all come to mind as reasons for this decision, more likely than not they just didn't see this as the most effective way to, you know, win. Oh well. [Wired Epicenter — Thanks, Nick and JosephGerardi1]