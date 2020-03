Real Jedi knock bowling pins down with their mind, but we plebeians have access to the next best thing with these Brunswick Star Wars Viz-a-Ball bowling balls. Better yet, we can all avoid wretched hives of scum and villainy like Mos Eisley, and buy them over at Amazon for about $US92-$US120 each. There's Yoda and C-3PO, and even a Darth Maul ball, although we hear that one relies a little bit too much on special effects and bad acting to get the job done.



