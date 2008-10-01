How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Massive Emblaze Edelweiss Poised to Take On iPhone (In Russia)

Having received a tacit endorsement from President Medvedev, the iPhone might have won the political battle for Russian touchscreen dominance, but Emblaze has a more traditional plan to take on Apple: with price and features. Emblaze's Edelweiss is an impressive slab of phone, with an HTC-trumping 480 x 854 touchscreen, 3G, GPS and 8 or 16 GB of internal storage. If the OS is passable and the phone can undercut the ludicrously expensive iPhone 3G then purported carrier MTS might have a winner on their hands come October. But that's not all. According to their website, Emblaze has bigger plans.

Slated for release in H1 of 2009, the Monolith, built in partnership with Sharp and Japanese software company ACCESS, could be even more impressive. Breathlessly touted as the "ultimate holistic (?) device," the Monolith will be a full-featured touchscreen phone with an in-house Linux OS that is, if Emblaze is to be believed, able to compete feature for feature with Windows Mobile, iPhone OS and Android. This raises questions about what exactly the Edelweiss is running, though WinMo is a likely candidate. Of course these are just (Russian) words on a screen for now, but the promise is seriously tantalising. [Mobile Review via UnwiredView]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
coronavirus covid-19 vodka-is-not-hand-sanitizer

Tito's Spent All Day Tweeting That Vodka Is Not Hand Sanitiser

Tito’s, the reasonably-priced Texas vodka brand with a lively Twitter presence, has sent 11 tweets over the past 24 hours clarifying that, no, its beverage does not meet the CDC’s recommended minimum alcohol content for hand sanitizer. Contrary to what various Twitter users apparently believe.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles