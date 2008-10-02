How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Man Uses Remote Desktop to Catch Laptop Thief, Watch Porn Remotely

A NY laptop-theft victim finally caught the criminal thanks to the use of a remote desktop application he had installed in his computer. However, it wasn't as easy as connecting to the notebook over the internet and locating him: His investigation lasted for almost a month, watching his laptop screen as the thief used it for everything except for giving a clue about his whereabouts. And yes, you know exactly what "everything" means:

It was kind of frustrating because he was mostly using it to watch porn. I couldn't get any information on him.

Finally, the suspect wrote his name and address to register to a website. José Cáceres, the victim, called the police, who arrested the man within a few hours. [AP — Thanks jagslive]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
android bring-on-the-foldables concept-phones consumer-tech feature first-look flexible-displays foldables smartphones tcl

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles