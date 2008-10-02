Man Uses Remote Desktop to Catch Laptop Thief, Watch Porn Remotely

A NY laptop-theft victim finally caught the criminal thanks to the use of a remote desktop application he had installed in his computer. However, it wasn't as easy as connecting to the notebook over the internet and locating him: His investigation lasted for almost a month, watching his laptop screen as the thief used it for everything except for giving a clue about his whereabouts. And yes, you know exactly what "everything" means:

It was kind of frustrating because he was mostly using it to watch porn. I couldn't get any information on him.

Finally, the suspect wrote his name and address to register to a website. José Cáceres, the victim, called the police, who arrested the man within a few hours. [AP — Thanks jagslive]