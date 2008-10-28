Man Gets His Arm Sucked into French Train Toilet, Toilet Just Won't Let Go

Here's a piece of advice: when riding a high-speed train with a toilet that uses super-high powered suction to flush, keep your hand out of there. One unlucky Frenchman learned the value of this advice the hard way when he dropped his phone into the toilet of a TGV train. When he reached in to retrieve it, the suction kicked in, and it all went downhill from there.

The train had to make an emergency stop for two hours while rescue workers tried to get the man out. They ended up having to remove the entire toilet from the train with the man's arm still stuck in it.

Benoit Gigou, a witness to the man-eating toilet, said that "He came out on a stretcher, with his hand still jammed in the toilet bowl, which they had to saw clean off."

Let this be a lesson to us all. Don't mess with train toilets. [BBC]