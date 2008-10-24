Sometimes we forget that diggers are more than just utilitarian machines. Inside their steel body beats a heart filled with passion...and lust. Behold the grace and beauty of the 'Transports Exceptionnels' performed by one 5-ton digging machine and a crazy guy from a French dance group. It just goes to show you—when it comes to art, there is no such thing as "too stupid." [Reuters via Geekologie]
Man Dances Passionately With a 5 Ton Digging Machine
