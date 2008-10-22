I'll admit—it is not unusual to feel a little anxiety when your mobile phone is dying. However, breaking into a stranger's home to charge it is a sign that you have a serious dependency on your gadgets. It could also mean that you are high and/or a complete moron. It appears that 24 year old Scott Boe may have been all three. Indeed, Boe claimed that he broke into the house to charge his mobile phone, but the police confiscated a backpack at the scene that contained several knives, a large pry tool and other suspicious devices. So, in reality, the mobile phone thing was most likely a really lame excuse that will surely stand alongside "that stuff isn't mine" in the lame excuse hall of fame. [AZCentral via Fark]
Man Breaks Into Home to Charge His Mobile Phone
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future
We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.