Man Breaks Into Home to Charge His Mobile Phone

I'll admit—it is not unusual to feel a little anxiety when your mobile phone is dying. However, breaking into a stranger's home to charge it is a sign that you have a serious dependency on your gadgets. It could also mean that you are high and/or a complete moron. It appears that 24 year old Scott Boe may have been all three. Indeed, Boe claimed that he broke into the house to charge his mobile phone, but the police confiscated a backpack at the scene that contained several knives, a large pry tool and other suspicious devices. So, in reality, the mobile phone thing was most likely a really lame excuse that will surely stand alongside "that stuff isn't mine" in the lame excuse hall of fame. [AZCentral via Fark]