Major Studios Helping to Pay For Huge Digital Projector Upgrade in Theatres

Next year, you can expect your local theatre to get a bunch more digital projectors, upgrading from the trusty old film-based projectors of old. They'll be doing this thanks in part to the major studios, who are helping foot the bill for several thousand $US70,000 digital projectors in Regal, AMC and Cinemark theaters.

The five major studios involved will help out by paying a "digital print fee" of about $US800 to $US1,000 per film, which is about how much it cost to send out physical prints. By doing so they'll help offset the billion dollar bill the theatres will be stuck with when upgrading all of their projectors. This means we'll be seeing more films shown digitally, as well as more films shown in digital 3D, a gimmick that you'll learn to loathe soon enough. But hey, more digital projectors is definitely something I can get behind. [WSJ]

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
Tito's Spent All Day Tweeting That Vodka Is Not Hand Sanitiser

Tito’s, the reasonably-priced Texas vodka brand with a lively Twitter presence, has sent 11 tweets over the past 24 hours clarifying that, no, its beverage does not meet the CDC’s recommended minimum alcohol content for hand sanitizer. Contrary to what various Twitter users apparently believe.

