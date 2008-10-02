Major Studios Helping to Pay For Huge Digital Projector Upgrade in Theatres

Next year, you can expect your local theatre to get a bunch more digital projectors, upgrading from the trusty old film-based projectors of old. They'll be doing this thanks in part to the major studios, who are helping foot the bill for several thousand $US70,000 digital projectors in Regal, AMC and Cinemark theaters.

The five major studios involved will help out by paying a "digital print fee" of about $US800 to $US1,000 per film, which is about how much it cost to send out physical prints. By doing so they'll help offset the billion dollar bill the theatres will be stuck with when upgrading all of their projectors. This means we'll be seeing more films shown digitally, as well as more films shown in digital 3D, a gimmick that you'll learn to loathe soon enough. But hey, more digital projectors is definitely something I can get behind. [WSJ]