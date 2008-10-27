Tonight is the season 2 finale of Mad Men. Will Don continue to revel in the shirtless, poolside-martini-sipping, Lolita-tinged free love of euro-riche California? Return to Betty's arms back home in the 'burbs? Or will everyone be stricken simultaneously with lung cancer and cirrhosis of the liver? While you wait to find out, dress your iPhone/iTouch or desktop in one of these beautiful vector illustrations by designer Dyna Moe—there's a new wallpaper for each episode of this season. Ah, when men wore hats. [Dyna Moe on Flickr]
Mad Men Vector Illustrations For Your iPhone/Computer Desktop
