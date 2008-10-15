While we're feverishly reviewing the new MacBooks, here's a quick video rundown of the new MacBook Pro (along with the new MacBook, in a way, since the two designs are so similar). We weren't sure about the two-tone design at first, but we admit that the black border around the screen really helps the colours pop.
MacBook Pro Video Tour
