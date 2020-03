We've already seen the new MacBook and MacBook Pro dissected, but that's no longer enough. We're internet readers. We need larger and larger doses of information injections lest our bodies drop to the floor in Hello Kittyless convulsion. So here's an entertaining, if not a little superficial, disassembly and reassembly of the new MacBook Pro. Watch it to fulfil your own morbid curiosity of seeing your favourite gadgets autopsied. [TechRestore]