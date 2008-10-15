MacBook Pro 2008 Is Apple's Most Boomtastic Notebook Ever

The new MacBook Pro 2008 is, at last, the worthy successor to the mythical PowerBook Titanium. From its new design—with an iMac-style glass screen, smooth Air-style surfaces, and no-button trackpad—to its guts—with new processors and the Nvidia GeForce 9400m and 9600m GT working in tandem—there's little not to like about the new MacBook Pro 2008. In fact, this thing is absolutely amazing. Full specs and details after the jump.

The MacBook Pro 2008 comes with

• The latest Intel processors running at 2.4GHz and 2.53GHz.

• Nvidia GeForce 9400m, a chipset that includes a graphics processors. 70% of it is the processor, with 16 parallel chips in one and 54 gigaflops.

• Nvidia GeForce 9600m GT graphics. This thing is a monster:

- 32 parallel graphics cores

- 120 gigaflops

- 512 MBytes.

- It works in tandem with the GPU in the 9400m chipset using Hybrid SLI technology, so that's a total of 174 gigaflops of graphics processing power.

• New multi-touch glass trackpad that acts as single button, providing a click feedback when you push it.

• The trackpad is 39% larger than previous models.

• It admits four-finger gestures, so you can call exposé now by using the four fingers, as well as to activate app switching.

• LED displays, which makes the screen a lot thinner.

• All connections are one side.

• Black MacBook Air style keyboard.

• Mini-display port connector.

The specs and prices

• Good Model: $US1999

- 15.4-inch screen

- 2.4GHz processor

- 2GB RAM

- DDR3

- Geforce 9400m and 9600m

- 250 Gig HDD

- Super-Drive

• Better Model: $US2499

- 15.4-inch screen

- 2.53GHz

- 4 GB RAM

- 512 MB on 9600GT

- 320 GIG HDD

Like with the MacBook Air, you can get a 128GB solid state drive as an option. Both are shipping today and you can get a Best Model with a 2.8 GHz processor.

Jobs also had a laundry list for the hippies and the treehuggers at Greenpeace. The new MacBook Pro is:

• Arsenic free

• BFR free

• Mercury free

• PVC free

• Recyclable

• Ships in a a 37% smaller packaging.

Apple official press release on the MacBook Pro