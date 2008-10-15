MacBook Post-Mortem Rumour Review: Hindsight is 20/20

If today's Apple Event, like last time, left a little taste of letdown in the mouths of the fervent, the reason why is now clear: we knew every detail of every announcement before Jobs could even prime the cylinders of the Apple Event Reality Distortion Field generator, yet alone fire it up. Some surfaced in the last 24 hours, and some we reported on weeks ago. Being the source of sceptical yet enthusiastic Mac rumoring that we are, obviously contribute to this. So let's have a look at the last few months buildup to today—and how much it all makes sense now.