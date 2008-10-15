If today's Apple Event, like last time, left a little taste of letdown in the mouths of the fervent, the reason why is now clear: we knew every detail of every announcement before Jobs could even prime the cylinders of the Apple Event Reality Distortion Field generator, yet alone fire it up. Some surfaced in the last 24 hours, and some we reported on weeks ago. Being the source of sceptical yet enthusiastic Mac rumoring that we are, obviously contribute to this. So let's have a look at the last few months buildup to today—and how much it all makes sense now.
MacBook Post-Mortem Rumour Review: Hindsight is 20/20
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future
We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.