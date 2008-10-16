Let the bitching about the Mini DisplayPort output on the new MacBooks begin (or just get louder): Not only does the official Apple Mini DisplayPort to Dual-Link DVI adaptor that'll let you hook them up to a giant monitor cost $US100, the Apple Store says it's not shipping for at least four weeks. Meaning if you were planning on jacking a new MacBook or MBP into your 30-inch monitor using Dual-Link DVI, you're screwed for now (and then poor later). Yay for basically proprietary ports. [Apple Store via 9to5 Mac]
MacBook Mini DisplayPort to Dual-Link DVI Adaptor Costs $US100, Won't Ship for a Month
