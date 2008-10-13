MacBook and MacBook Pro Repair Document Leaked, Confirms 'Late 2008' Update

In case you needed more, here's a proof that seems to completely confirm that—as expected—both the MacBook and MacBook Pro will be updated this Tuesday at the Apple MacBook 2008 event in Cupertino, where heads may be rolling after a PDF document referring to the "MacBook/MacBook Pro (Late 2008)" line was accidentally posted today in their support site. The document—now gone from Apple servers—details the full procedure for replacing the display in the new notebooks. [MacRumors]