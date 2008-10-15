Besides revealing that the MacBook Air was in fact the first notebook built with the precision aluminium manufacturing process, nothing too fresh, just its first (overdue) spec bump since coming out in January, making it faster and roomier. The SSD model has also dropped down to $2500.
MacBook Air Gets Cheaper, 4x Faster Graphics, Mini DisplayPort, Holds More Stuff
