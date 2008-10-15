MacBook 2008 Announcement Roundup

In case you just woke from some kind of a coma (or you are a certain older gentleman running for a particularly prominent public office), today Apple revealed new additions to the MacBook family: The totally redesigned aluminium 15" MacBook Pro and 13" MacBook, plus a slightly revamped MacBook Air and white plastic MacBook, "value" priced at $US1000. Jobs and Co also showed off the long-awaited iSight-endowed Cinema Display monitors. Here's a rundown of the keynote and the announcements: