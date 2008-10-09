Lunchboxes Create the Illusion of Fine PB&J Dining

Our childhood died when we realised that our precious GI Joe lunchbox would no longer impress our friends but get us laughed at and called a baby. As we carried our brown paper bag in shame, one graphic designer mused a solution. Her lunchboxes, seen here, hold food with style, folding out to reveal a facade of dining on fine porcelain plates or even just simple plastic dishes on the beach.

So while the silverware isn't real, at least the lunchbox can once again spur the imagination. And maybe just for a moment you can convince yourself that you aren't eating a stale sandwich between your company's pop machine and water cooler, but enjoying warm fois gras amidst the gentle orchestration of a classical string quartet. [Smart Emma via Trends Now]