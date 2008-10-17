Lumix DMC-G1: World's Smallest Camera With Interchangeable Lenses Priced at $US800

Panasonic has confirmed that the first Micro Four Thirds System camera, the Lumix DMC-G1, will be available starting in mid-November for $US800. It's definitely a promising piece of equipment, but interested parties may want to hold off until Panasonic delivers on its promise to bring HD video recording capabilities to future versions.

PANASONIC ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR LUMIX DMC-G1, THE WORLD'S FIRST MICRO

FOUR THIRDS SYSTEM CAMERA

Secaucus, NJ (October 16, 2008) - Panasonic today announced pricing

for the world's first Micro Four Thirds System camera, the LUMIX

DMC-G1 - available in mid-November for a suggested retail price of

$799.95, which includes the LUMIX G VARIO 14-45mm/F3.5-5.6 ASPH/MEGA

O.I.S. kit lens. Also available in November, the LUMIX G VARIO

45-200mm/F4.0-5.6/MEGA O.I.S. telephoto Micro Four Thirds lens has a

suggested retail price of $349.95.

The LUMIX G1, available in black, blue and red models, is the first

interchangeable lens camera to offer consumers a choice of colors.

Weighing about half as much as a standard digital single-lens reflex

(DSLR) camera (1.28 lbs)*, the LUMIX G1 is loaded with features that

both entry-level and more experienced DSLR users will appreciate. The

LUMIX G1 introduces a new Contrast AF (Auto Focus) system that is

accurate and fast. Additionally, the LUMIX G1 features Panasonic's

Intelligent Auto mode found across the LUMIX line of cameras, which

includes AF Tracking, Intelligent Exposure, MEGA O.I.S., Intelligent

ISO, Intelligent Scene Selector, and Face Detection.

"The LUMIX G1 provides the power of a DSLR with many of the

easy-to-use features from our point-and-shoot digital cameras," said

David Briganti, National Marketing Manager, Imaging, Panasonic

Consumer Electronics Company. "With the LUMIX G1, we're able to

provide manual controls and professional-quality images, while also

making the camera much more compact and with intuitive features easy

for those new to DSLRs to learn and use."

The LUMIX G1's electronic Live View Finder, with a high-resolution

1,440,000-dot equivalent, allows the user to shoot the exact image

seen, while also displaying information about the camera's settings.

The LUMIX G1 also features a free angle 3.0-inch LCD, enabling the

user to see the adjustments as they are being made, a valuable

learning tool for users new to manual controls, as the effects can be

confirmed visually before snapping the shot.