Lubitel 166+ Improves On Classic Lomographer Camera

I've never been enough of a photography purist to bemoan the switch to digital, but if you've really missed shooting film on a fully manual machine, the folks at Lomography have released an upgrade to the classic 1970s camera, the Lubitel. Called the Lubitel +166, it keeps its old-fashioned looks but adds a couple of (non-digital) upgrades. Even if you're not a film fanatic, it's a really pretty camera to ogle over.

The original Lubitel was cast in plastic and had a top down viewfinder, enclosed by a pop-up metal hood. Users composed their images by peering down and adjusting the focus knob. The new Lubitel adds the ability to use 35mm, an endless panorama option, and closer and zone focus. The cheapest camera package Lomography is offering includes the camera, 6 rolls of B&W film and 6 rolls of Redscale, and costs $US350. [Lomography via Geek Alerts]