Logitech Wireless Vantage Mic, So Your 'Fans' Can't Hang Themselves

For when cords limit your artistic freedom (or screeching Rock Band karaoke), Logitech has announced a wireless version of their Vantage microphone (old model pictured here). Syncing via 2.4GHz frequencies, the Vantage can connect to PC, Xbox 360, Wii and PS3 through a USB dongle that holds (but doesn't charge) the mic when not in use. Operating for 20 hours from distances of 30 feet, the wireless Vantage will be available this December for $US80. But until someone releases a decent wireless mic that transmodulates my voice to Seal's, I'm not buying.

Logitech - To give gamers greater freedom and high-quality voice reproduction, Logitech today announced the Logitech® Cordless Vantage™ Microphone - featuring an authentic, professional design.

With more than 20 hours of battery life, gamers can perform encore after encore while minimizing the hassle of changing batteries.

Offering a range of up to 30 feet, the microphone uses 2.4 GHz wireless technology and can be easily set up with its convenient USB receiver. The USB receiver also holds the mic when not in use.

The wireless microphone is compatible with PLAYSTATION®3, PlayStation®2 and Xbox 360™.

The Logitech Cordless Vantage Microphone is expected to be available in the U.S. and Europe in December for a suggested retail price of $79.99 (U.S.).

