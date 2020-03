Logitech has quietly released a new entry-level universal remote, the Harmony 510, for $US100. Looking quite similar to the Harmony 550, it offers basically the same features as the rest of the Harmony 500 with a slightly different button layout and a lower price. You should be able to find this online for less than the list price, so if you're in the market for one of the more basic Harmony remotes, this might be a good bet. [CNET]