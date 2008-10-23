Logitech Premiere Edition Guitar Is Such, Such Guitar Hero Overkill

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Logitech Wireless Guitar Controller, Premiere Edition shows that even a keyboard and mouse manufacturer is ready to challenge Fender in the world of high end game guitars. The $US250 PS2/PS3 accessory features a premium build including a genuine wood neck, rosewood fingerboard and metal frets.

Plus you'll see the wonky Touch Sensitive Neck Slider that will support new functions in Guitar Hero IV (we doubt it'll do much in Rock Band). The controller will be available this December to anyone willing to pay as much on a guitar controller as they could on a real guitar. And let us apologise in advance for this slightly disappointing, less artsy bonus pic:[Logitech]

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

