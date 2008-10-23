Logitech Premiere Edition Guitar Is Such, Such Guitar Hero Overkill

The Logitech Wireless Guitar Controller, Premiere Edition shows that even a keyboard and mouse manufacturer is ready to challenge Fender in the world of high end game guitars. The $US250 PS2/PS3 accessory features a premium build including a genuine wood neck, rosewood fingerboard and metal frets.

Plus you'll see the wonky Touch Sensitive Neck Slider that will support new functions in Guitar Hero IV (we doubt it'll do much in Rock Band). The controller will be available this December to anyone willing to pay as much on a guitar controller as they could on a real guitar. And let us apologise in advance for this slightly disappointing, less artsy bonus pic: [Logitech]