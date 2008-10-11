Live Vicariously Through Your Life Clock

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Life Clock from Jinsei Tokei is kind of like a Tamagotchi for adults—but instead of caring for it, the little guy living inside this box mimics your lifestyle. Well...sort of. You see, you can choose between three characters: a salaryman, a schoolgirl or a rock star. It gets up when your alarm goes off and it goes back to sleep when you set it at night. In-between that time it will do things like eat, shop and go out on dates. It will even cook if you use it as a kitchen timer. So, this is really a model of how to to live your life. You know—earn a little money, eat 3 square meals a day, find yourself a nice girl and do it all with a strict punctuality. Available for $US55. [Japan Trend Shop via TRFJ]

