Linksys Launches Their WRT610N Dual-N Band Router Down Under

You probably won't remember the WRT610N router from Linksys - even Linksys found it hard to remember. As a quick reminder it's the first dual-N band wireless router, sending and receiving data over both the 2.4GHz network and the 5GHz network, letting you transmit even more data faster.

Well, it's finally launched in Australia. It'll set you back about $350 bucks, but it's available. When the US guys reviewed it, they thoroughly enjoyed its ease of use and solid data speeds, so if you're in the market for a new router, this could be a solid option.

Full press release, for those release junkies out there, is below.

LINKSYS ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF ITS FIRST SIMULTANEOUS DUAL-N BAND WIRELESS ROUTER

Media Optimised Networking technology automatically prioritises network traffic to provide better multimedia experience for consumers

SYDNEY, Australia - October 1, 2008 - Linksys®, a Division of Cisco, and the recognised leading global manufacturer of wireless and networking hardware for the home, today announced the availability of its first simultaneous Dual-N Band router for the Australian market. The Linksys by Cisco Simultaneous Dual-N Band Wireless Router (WRT610N) is designed to offer true Wireless-N performance in both the 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands. It is like having two N band routers in one device. The WRT610N works with any DSL or cable broadband connection and offers a great entertainment experience when streaming video and music around the home1,2.

True Simultaneous Wireless-N Performance Dual-N Band Wireless networking is designed to allow consumers to utilise both the 2.4GHz wireless spectrum and the wider, less crowded 5GHz wireless spectrum. The 5GHz band is ideal for streaming media and provides more than seven times the number of non-overlapping wireless channels, allowing for clearer transmissions. The 2.4GHz spectrum allows older network devices like print servers, cameras or older notebooks and PCs to access the network. As opposed to other solutions, the WRT610N is designed to allow consumers to achieve full Wireless-N network speeds on both bands at the same time2.

"There are products in the market that are positioned as Dual-Band that allow access to only one band at a time or lose transmission speeds when both bands are in use," said Graeme Reardon, Linksys Regional Director, Australia and New Zealand. "The Linksys by Cisco WRT610N is a Dual-N Band broadband router that is designed to support simultaneous, separate Wireless-N radio bands. As we foresee consumers starting to use the 5GHz spectrum for their multimedia devices, it becomes more important to have access to the full capabilities of both bands."

Media Optimised Networking The Linksys Media Optimised Networking technology helps deliver a premium experience when WRT610N users share and access multimedia content. The network performance is fine-tuned to give priority to media such as High-Definition video without the need for manual configuration. Consumers can also customise their network to give priority to certain devices like gaming consoles over others.

Easy Network Setup and Management Linksys EasyLink Advisor (LELA) provides consumers with a flash video-based guided installation for PC and Mac users. LELA uses simplified terminology that does not require knowledge of networking jargon, and helps make setting up a wireless network easier than ever before.

With LELA a visual overview of all the devices connected to the network is presented, providing an easy way to quickly view the status of the network. When a new device is connected, LELA will automatically add it to the network map and notify the user.

Next to LELA the WRT610N comes with Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) support. WPS is an optional certification program from the Wi-Fi Alliance that is designed to make devices on wireless local area networks more secure and to make the set up as easy as possible. The WRT610N features a button that enables consumers to add additional devices to their network by simply pushing it and the corresponding button on the other certified product.

Pricing and Availability The Linksys by Cisco WRT610N is available from authorised distributors, quality retailers and resellers at a recommended price of AU$349.95. The matching Dual-Band Wireless-N USB Network Adapter WUSB600N is also available for AU$139.95. For more information about the Linksys by Cisco WRT610N, please visit: www.linksys.com.au/dualNband

