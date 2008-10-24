Limited-Edition Mimobot RayD8gig Glows in Dark For Halloween

Fans of the undeniably geek-chic Mimobot flash drives will be pleased to hear there's a new edition out for this year's fast-approaching All Hallow's Even... the RayD8gig. It's an 8-gigabyte inverse colour version of RayD8, and it glows in the dark, ohoho yes. But if you're tempted you need to move fast: there's a strictly limited edition of just 200 of these hitting the streets. Yours, skeletally, for $US100. [Mimoco]