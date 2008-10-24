Fans of the undeniably geek-chic Mimobot flash drives will be pleased to hear there's a new edition out for this year's fast-approaching All Hallow's Even... the RayD8gig. It's an 8-gigabyte inverse colour version of RayD8, and it glows in the dark, ohoho yes. But if you're tempted you need to move fast: there's a strictly limited edition of just 200 of these hitting the streets. Yours, skeletally, for $US100. [Mimoco]
Limited-Edition Mimobot RayD8gig Glows in Dark For Halloween
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future
We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.