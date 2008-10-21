How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Limited Edition Beatles iPod Is Not What We Expected

At last! The Beatles iPod is out, although only 2,500 units are available. But if you are a fan of the Fab Four and you still think the classic iPod is worth it and you want to help Paul, Ringo, and Yoko through the crisis, you will need to blow $US795 to get it. The Limited Edition Ultimate Collector's Beatles iPod Set comes in a wooden box designed by Psycho Bunny, containing the 120GB Beatles iPod, 13 original Beatles album in CD form, two masters, the Love CD, and one engraved guitar pick. Clearly, this is not the Beatles iPod that I was looking for. This one, on the other side:

This one is exactly what I want. Steve, please make this happen before you retire to your private beach. Puuhleezee. [Bloomingdale's]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
android bring-on-the-foldables concept-phones consumer-tech feature first-look flexible-displays foldables smartphones tcl

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles