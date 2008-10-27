How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lightning Review: Griffin Simplifi iPod-iPhone Dock/Card Reader/USB Hub

The Gadget: Griffin's Simplifi dock for iPod or iPhone, which aims to de-clutter your desk by tossing in a reader for CF, SD, XD and Memory Stick Pro cards and a two-port powered USB 2.0 hub. The right kind of convergence.

The Price: $US70 list, $US40 on Amazon

The Verdict: It does exactly what it sets out to do—combine three common USB devices into one gadget. I never use the dock that came with my iPhone EDGE—since my laptop is my primary machine, it always felt like a waste to plug the cable into the dock and the USB to my computer only for a quick charge or sync when I could just attach the cable itself. But with the Simplifi, there is obviously more of a reason to use a dock, because it knocks out the flimsy individual SD and CF card readers I was previously using, and frees up two additional USB ports. A rubberised bottom and just enough bulk ensures it stays put on the desktop, and its Apple TV/Mac Mini design cues make it not too much of an eye-sore, unlike most USB hubs and readers.

It comes with docking trays that mate with the whole of the current iPod/iPhone line plus the 2nd and 3rd-gen Nanos, the colour-screen video iPod classics and all of the Shuffles, and a DC power adaptor for hook-ups that need more than just bus power, which also works fine for smaller USB gadgets. Its card reader functions are great—fast speeds, and support for the only cards I ever use: CF and SDHC/SD and its associated mini version via adapters.

One drawback is that it does not include the audio line-out found in Apple's $US30 dock (which no longer comes bundled with any iPods/iPhones), so if you use that, Simplifi may not be for you. A third USB port also would have been nice (there's room on the back), and at a list price of $US70 it's a little steep, but $US40 at Amazon is a sweet deal, considering it's just a $US10 premium over Apple's dock. It's available now. [Griffin]

Trending Stories Right Now

automobiles automotive cars cybersecurity dude-wheres-my-car encryption hackers hacking security technology

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles