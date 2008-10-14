Life-Sized Autobot Assembles in French Parking Lot, Doesn't Really Roll Out

French performance art troupe "Not So Noisy" have spent the last month "assembling" giant, life-sized Autobots from normal cars, and shooting the action from overhead. Of course, they're not really building anything. They're really arranging cars (or people) in an empty parking lot so that it looks like Optimus Prime knocked back a few too many quarts of oil and passed out. But it's awesome.

In addition to photographing each event, they have time lapse footage of the process, which is pretty neat to watch. Not So Noisy has done this three times—once with cars and trucks, once with RetroBuses and once with people. I love each one equally. [Not So Noisy]