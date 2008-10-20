How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

LG's KP500 Cookie Entry-Level Touchscreen Smartphone Gets $US230 Price Tag

LG's upcoming KP500 smartphone is aimed at the entry-level end of the smartphone market, which kinda tallies with its cute-ish codename of Cookie. With quad-band GSM, GRPS/EDGE, a 3-inch touchscreen, accelerometer, Bluetooth, FM radio and 3MP camera, it doesn't sound too low end—until you learn that it'll only record video at QVGA resolution at 12 fps, and can only play back MPEG4 videos. But its price is attractive: around $US228, which Boy Genius Report reckons will end up below $US100 on contract. Due out later this month. [BGR]

Trending Stories Right Now

automobiles automotive cars cybersecurity dude-wheres-my-car encryption hackers hacking security technology

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles