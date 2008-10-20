LG's KP500 Cookie Entry-Level Touchscreen Smartphone Gets $US230 Price Tag

LG's upcoming KP500 smartphone is aimed at the entry-level end of the smartphone market, which kinda tallies with its cute-ish codename of Cookie. With quad-band GSM, GRPS/EDGE, a 3-inch touchscreen, accelerometer, Bluetooth, FM radio and 3MP camera, it doesn't sound too low end—until you learn that it'll only record video at QVGA resolution at 12 fps, and can only play back MPEG4 videos. But its price is attractive: around $US228, which Boy Genius Report reckons will end up below $US100 on contract. Due out later this month. [BGR]