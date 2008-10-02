LG's HS102 Projector Has Divx Player Aboard, 2-Hour Battery

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Projectors, unless they're of the mini- or HD-kind tend to have me thinking "meh..." apart from LG's new HS102. 'Cause though it has just 800 x 600 native resolution with switchable 4:3/16:9 ratios, it's got Phlatlight LED illumination tech that gives it a 2,000:1 contrast ratio and 150 lumen brightness and it's got a Divx player (playing files from USB-attached storage, it seems) built right into it. And there's a rechargeable battery jammed in there too, making this projector portable in the real sense, since it'll run for two hours unplugged. Out in South Korea for around a $US555 equivalent, there's no word on when it'll hit these shores. [Naver via Zoomgadget]

