LG's toning down their "Life's Good" campaign in light of the fact that life really isn't so good for a lot of people right now. Instead of focusing on telling people that their existence is peachy, LG's new ads will harp on what the product can do to make your life easier. That's some pretty good agility shown by LG's ad men, similar to how Greyhound axed their "there's a reason you've never heard of bus rage" series after a guy stabbed, beheaded and ate a fellow passenger up in Canada. [Brand Republic
LG Sticks 'Life's Good' Tagline Where the Economy Is: The Crapper
