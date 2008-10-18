LG S210: A Little Laptop that Wants to Be a Big Laptop

The LG S210 isn't quite as small as a netbook with its 12-inch screen, but at just 1kg it'll put up a fight in the weight category. Featuring a 2.4GHz Core 2 Duo processor and an impressive 4GB of RAM, the S210 also features some little things you don't normally see in laptops of this class, like an ExpressCard slot, dual eSATA/USB port and even HDMI-out thanks to its undisclosed graphics chip from Nvidia. Unfortunately we don't know what the S210 costs or whether the or not it will ever show up in the States. We'll keep an eye out. [aving]