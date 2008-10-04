LG BD300 Netflix/Blu-ray Player Available for $US350 Preorder

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

First we thought the Netflix-streaming, Blu-ray-playing LG BD300 would be "under $US500." Then we were happy to hear when that cryptic price was actually $US400. But now, LG has dropped the BD300 to a competitive $US350. Preorder it now at Circuit City or Amazon. Or don't. We're not losing sleep either way. (OK, that's a lie, we were really, really counting on you buying this player. Our lives will be ruined if you don't. And chances are, we will flip out, cover ourselves in green paint and tell everyone on the street that we're a chunk of moldy bread and not to touch us.) [Circuit City and Amazon via BGR]

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

