LG BD300 Netflix/Blu-ray Player Available for $US350 Preorder

First we thought the Netflix-streaming, Blu-ray-playing LG BD300 would be "under $US500." Then we were happy to hear when that cryptic price was actually $US400. But now, LG has dropped the BD300 to a competitive $US350. Preorder it now at Circuit City or Amazon.