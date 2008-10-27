The Porto Decanter's product description pretty much says it all. "Sure to spark conversation, these sophisticated, hand-blown serving pieces date back to 17th century Europe where they were known as Schnapps Pfeiffen," it reads, lacking only the prerequisite "munchies" reference to all but confirm this $US40 decanter set is smoking paraphernalia waiting to happen. Even the glasses are dubious, stress on doobie, with the instructions asking wine drinkers to "cradle the bowl in your hand to warm the contents, then sip slowly through the pipe, which flows from the bottom of the glass so there is little chance for the liquids to oxidise, enhancing the flavour." Bowls? Pipes? Porto Decanter, let us call a spade a spade. Thy name, like the BIC "flower pot" Mahoney profiled this month, is bong. [Uncommon Goods via Random Good Stuff]
Let's Call it Like it is; the Porto Decanter is Most Definitely a Bong
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future
We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.