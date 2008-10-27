Let's Call it Like it is; the Porto Decanter is Most Definitely a Bong

The Porto Decanter's product description pretty much says it all. "Sure to spark conversation, these sophisticated, hand-blown serving pieces date back to 17th century Europe where they were known as Schnapps Pfeiffen," it reads, lacking only the prerequisite "munchies" reference to all but confirm this $US40 decanter set is smoking paraphernalia waiting to happen. Even the glasses are dubious, stress on doobie, with the instructions asking wine drinkers to "cradle the bowl in your hand to warm the contents, then sip slowly through the pipe, which flows from the bottom of the glass so there is little chance for the liquids to oxidise, enhancing the flavour." Bowls? Pipes? Porto Decanter, let us call a spade a spade. Thy name, like the BIC "flower pot" Mahoney profiled this month, is bong. [Uncommon Goods via Random Good Stuff]