Lenovo's IdeaPad S10 Ultra-Portable Gets Splashtop Instant-Bootup

Back in August we brought you official news, specs and pricing for Lenovo's IdeaPad S10 ultraportable, and now one month after its launch you might be interested to learn that it's getting a Splashtop instant-on pre-bootup option. In the Lenovo incarnation, the system is being called "QuickStart" and it'll let you connect to the web, check your email, online chat or video conference "seconds after turning on" the S10e. Press release and gallery below.

October 28, 2008, SAN JOSE, CA - DeviceVM, the maker of the award-winning Splashtop™ instant-on platform, announced that Splashtop is now shipping on the Lenovo IdeaPad S10e netbook, making it the first netbook product in the world to offer a true instant-on experience.

With Splashtop, IdeaPad S10e users can surf the web, check email, chat online or video conference seconds after turning on their netbooks, all without starting a traditional operating system. Splashtop is branded as Lenovo "QuickStart" on the IdeaPad S10e. The netbook is based on the Intel® Atom™ processor.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lenovo to bring instant-on capabilities to netbook users," says Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of DeviceVM. "Netbook users want an instant-on, instant-off, efficient and secure way to get online, and Splashtop is the perfect solution."

"Lenovo is committed to bringing the best-in-class user experience to our customers," said Sam Dusi, vice president, notebook product marketing, Lenovo. "We are excited about our agreement with DeviceVM, which will help us deliver an unparalleled Internet experience to our IdeaPad netbook customers."

Splashtop has been shipping on millions of motherboards, notebooks, desktops, and nettops, and now for the first time on netbooks through partnership with Lenovo.