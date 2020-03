The debates are over, and we're in the home stretch to election day. Since campaign ads are obviously full of crap, that means the only ways left to decide who you should vote for are Photoshop and Lego. Built at what OJ calls "marionette scale," Lego Sarah Palin is maverick enough to field interviews from Lego Katie Couric, debate Lego Joe Biden and say "no thanks" to Lego bridges to nowhere. [Ochre Jelly via Brothers Brick]