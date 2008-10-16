Lego Radiator is the New Hotness

For many of us, it is the time of the year when we start thinking about staying warm. If you happen to be one of those people who is already lounging on a Lego couch or lighting things up with a Lego lamp, you will probably enjoy "Brick"—the latest product designed for the Italian company Scirocco. Apparently, a Lego motif actually makes for a thermally-efficient radiator.

The enhanced surface area of the blocks helps to spread heat more effectively, and each brick has a double plumbing connection—one for the heating system and one that allows you to snap together the bricks like actual Legos. How much all of this will cost to install is unknown—but nothing this nerdy ever comes cheap. [Scirocco via Trendir via DVICE]