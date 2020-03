Just in time for fall and Thanksgiving, there's word today that the first ever Lego turkey minifig piece will arrive in January 2009 with the $US100 Medieval Market Village set. We don't want to go too overboard with Lego posts on Gizmodo (ok, we do), but I found it pretty amazing that, allegedly, there hasn't been a turkey minifig piece made by Lego until now. Next step: Turducken!

Cheer up, peasant minifig man, there's turkey to be had! [Brothers Brick]