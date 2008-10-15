If you've been in Norway this past year or so, you may have happened upon The Strømer, an interactive LED wall that turns shadows into light. Based on architect Stig Skjelvik's Dobpler prototype, the display lights up as people move through Norway's Sandnes Sentrum pedestrian tunnel, leaving illuminated trails in their wake. Constructed as part of the city's European Capitol of Culture 2008 event, it's unknown how long the wall will be up. Check it out if you're in the area. [ Inhabitat]
LED Wall in Norway Transforms Pedestrian Shadows Into Light
Trending Stories Right Now
Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning
Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.