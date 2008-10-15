LED Wall in Norway Transforms Pedestrian Shadows Into Light

If you've been in Norway this past year or so, you may have happened upon The Strømer, an interactive LED wall that turns shadows into light. Based on architect Stig Skjelvik's Dobpler prototype, the display lights up as people move through Norway's Sandnes Sentrum pedestrian tunnel, leaving illuminated trails in their wake. Constructed as part of the city's European Capitol of Culture 2008 event, it's unknown how long the wall will be up. Check it out if you're in the area. [ Inhabitat]