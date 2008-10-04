How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

LED Sports Fan Sign Proves That You Are the Biggest Fan Ever

Attention, sports fans! Are you looking to show your extreme dedication to your favourite team without submitting your body to the discomfort of painting up and going shirtless to a December game in Green Bay? Are you looking for a sign of your fandom that will never, ever make it through airport security and may not make it through stadium security either? Well, say hello to the LED sports fan sign! Although I don't see why it wouldn't work in other, non-sporting events. I think I'll make an "O'Biden" sign for the next presidential debate. Thoughts? [Make]

Trending Stories Right Now

automobiles automotive cars cybersecurity dude-wheres-my-car encryption hackers hacking security technology

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles