Attention, sports fans! Are you looking to show your extreme dedication to your favourite team without submitting your body to the discomfort of painting up and going shirtless to a December game in Green Bay? Are you looking for a sign of your fandom that will never, ever make it through airport security and may not make it through stadium security either? Well, say hello to the LED sports fan sign! Although I don't see why it wouldn't work in other, non-sporting events. I think I'll make an "O'Biden" sign for the next presidential debate. Thoughts? [Make]