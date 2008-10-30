LED R/C Helicopter Designed for Night Landing/Crashing

In daylight, we'll admit, the Roboppi looks a bit odd. But at night, this R/C helicopter appears as nothing more than a floating orb. It's a simple design. A few LEDs sit on the blades' turbine so that they naturally spin when the copter is in flight. Cruising for 6 minutes at a time per 25 minute charge, the Roboppi may be a little overpriced at $US41. But convincing your friends that a UFO is in their backyard will create memories for a lifetime. Here's what the Roboppi looks like in flight:

[Japan Trend Shop via technabob]