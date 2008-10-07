You probably assume that most major magazine covers are designed on top-of-the-line systems with the most advanced software available. Most of the time, you'd be right. But this week's New Yorker cover was created by Bob Staake on some pretty ancient technology: Mac OS 7 and Photoshop 3.0. Mac OS 7 was released in 1991 and Photoshop 3.0 was released in 1994. Good lord.

The cover is simple, yes, but I don't really see the benefit to using such outdated tech. I mean, wouldn't running the latest software be easier? But hey, power to him. It's pretty cool to see such old tech still in use by such big names. [Bob Staake via Boing Boing]