Last Minute Photos Show MacBook Pro 2008 Curviness

With just three hours to go, the explosion of leaked shots and last-minute rumors continues. However, if you didn't had enough with those and our crystal-clear MacBook Pro 15-inch mock-up , here are even more real crystal-clear images that show the top and bottom of the MacBook Pro 2008.

According to the shots and the original chinese post, the new MacBook Pro 2008 has been designed to facilitate the replacement of the battery and hard disk, thanks to an easily-removable bottom lid. AppleInsider also claims that you will be able to get a higher resolution display as a build-to-order option.[MacHome via AppleInsider]